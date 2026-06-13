Shiv Sena MLC to move motion against stand-up comedians over ‘crossing limits’
Manisha Kayande cites recent controversies, says freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield for objectionable content
Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande on Saturday said she would introduce a motion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature against what she described as objectionable conduct by some stand-up comedians, alleging that they were crossing limits under the guise of freedom of expression.
Her remarks come amid a controversy involving stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others over comments made during a comedy show that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.
The controversy has led to the registration of a police case.
“A lesson should be taught to such stand-up comedians. They are crossing all limits and making fun of anyone. They say whatever they want. I will introduce a motion in the upcoming monsoon session against such acts,” Kayande said.
The Shiv Sena leader alleged that certain performers were increasingly using comedy platforms to make remarks that many people found offensive while defending them as free speech.
References recent controversies
Referring to recent disputes involving stand-up comedy performances, including a parody song by comedian Kunal Kamra that triggered a political controversy, Kayande said freedom of expression should not be misused.
“They make fun of anyone and earn money. They say whatever they want under the freedom of expression. This will not be tolerated in Maharashtra,” she said.
Her comments add to the wider debate over the limits of artistic expression, satire and comedy, particularly when public figures, political leaders or social issues become the subject of performances.
The remarks also come a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in on the issue.
Fadnavis calls for responsibility
Speaking on Friday, Fadnavis said stand-up comedians should exercise caution while using their right to free expression.
According to the chief minister, freedom of speech should not come at the cost of another person's dignity.
“Stand-up comedians should be mindful that their freedom of expression does not violate another person's right to dignity,” Fadnavis said.
The latest controversy has once again placed the spotlight on the ongoing debate over the balance between creative freedom and accountability, a subject that has repeatedly surfaced in Maharashtra's political discourse in recent years.