Shiv Sena MLC to move motion against stand-up comedians over ‘crossing limits’

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande on Saturday said she would introduce a motion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature against what she described as objectionable conduct by some stand-up comedians, alleging that they were crossing limits under the guise of freedom of expression.

Her remarks come amid a controversy involving stand-up comedian Pranit More, web developer Himanshu Jangra and others over comments made during a comedy show that allegedly glorified coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

The controversy has led to the registration of a police case.

“A lesson should be taught to such stand-up comedians. They are crossing all limits and making fun of anyone. They say whatever they want. I will introduce a motion in the upcoming monsoon session against such acts,” Kayande said.

The Shiv Sena leader alleged that certain performers were increasingly using comedy platforms to make remarks that many people found offensive while defending them as free speech.

References recent controversies

Referring to recent disputes involving stand-up comedy performances, including a parody song by comedian Kunal Kamra that triggered a political controversy, Kayande said freedom of expression should not be misused.

“They make fun of anyone and earn money. They say whatever they want under the freedom of expression. This will not be tolerated in Maharashtra,” she said.