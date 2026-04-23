Maharashtra: Shinde Sena MLA’s ‘kill like Pansare’ threat triggers outrage

A political storm has broken out in Maharashtra after controversial Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, from deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, allegedly threatened a publisher with death over a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji, prompting demands for legal action against him and placing the Devendra Fadnavis government under scrutiny.

According to reports, Gaikwad called publisher Prashant Ambi at 12:51 am and threatened to kill him “like (late communist leader) Govind Pansare". The threat, captured in a viral audio clip, includes warnings of entering Ambi’s home, killing him and cutting off his tongue.

Pansare was shot at close range by motorcycle-borne assailants during a morning walk in Kolhapur in February 2015 and died of his injuries days later, in a killing that had triggered nationwide outrage and debate over intolerance.

The Opposition has sharply criticised the incident as open intimidation by a ruling party MLA and has demanded that the chief minister initiate legal proceedings. In Kolhapur, social organisations staged protests against what they described as Gaikwad’s “hooliganism”, with Ambi participating in the demonstrations.