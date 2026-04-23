Maharashtra: Shinde Sena MLA’s ‘kill like Pansare’ threat triggers outrage
MLA Sanjay Gaikwad admits to viral audio but claims tampering; Opposition demands FIR, action over threat to publisher
A political storm has broken out in Maharashtra after controversial Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, from deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction, allegedly threatened a publisher with death over a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji, prompting demands for legal action against him and placing the Devendra Fadnavis government under scrutiny.
According to reports, Gaikwad called publisher Prashant Ambi at 12:51 am and threatened to kill him “like (late communist leader) Govind Pansare". The threat, captured in a viral audio clip, includes warnings of entering Ambi’s home, killing him and cutting off his tongue.
Pansare was shot at close range by motorcycle-borne assailants during a morning walk in Kolhapur in February 2015 and died of his injuries days later, in a killing that had triggered nationwide outrage and debate over intolerance.
The Opposition has sharply criticised the incident as open intimidation by a ruling party MLA and has demanded that the chief minister initiate legal proceedings. In Kolhapur, social organisations staged protests against what they described as Gaikwad’s “hooliganism”, with Ambi participating in the demonstrations.
Responding to the controversy, Gaikwad admitted that the viral audio clip was his but claimed it had been tampered with. He objected to the title Shivaji Kon Hota?, questioning why it did not use 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', and raised objections to the book’s portrayal of Shivaji.
He said the book had been given to his wife at an event on 21 April, after which he read it and called the publisher. “We will not tolerate any insult to our revered deity in Maharashtra at any cost. Such people deserve to be abused,” he said.
Ambi, however, said he spoke to Gaikwad for nine minutes and tried to explain that the book does not disrespect Shivaji Maharaj. He clarified that he is the publisher, not the author, and that the book was written by Pansare. According to Ambi, Gaikwad was not willing to listen and threatened to enter his home, kill him like Pansare and cut off his tongue.
Reacting to the threat, writer-activist and Pansare's daughter-in-law Megha Pansare said ideas cannot be silenced through intimidation and urged critics to read the book before commenting.
The controversy has revived debate over freedom of expression and the treatment of historical figures. Pansare wrote the book in 1988, and it has since been read in intellectual circles, but the present row has given it a sharp political turn.
NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said issuing threats is a crime and called on the chief minister and home minister to take serious legal action.
Congress state president Harshvardhan Sapkal said on X that Gaikwad, who claims to be a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, was using “unparliamentary language” as a public representative. Calling it “goondaism”, he said Gaikwad had no right to invoke Shivaji Maharaj’s name.
NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Rohini Khadse wrote on X: “When destruction befalls a person, wisdom deserts them first.” She said the line applied to Gaikwad, accusing him of repeatedly courting controversy — sometimes by assaulting poor employees, and at other times through provocative statements.
Lawyer Asim Sarode said a discussion on the book would be held in Buldhana and that it remained to be seen how Gaikwad would respond. He also offered legal assistance to Ambi. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded an immediate FIR against Gaikwad and security for the publisher.
Meanwhile, Ashish Jadhav shared a PDF of Shivaji Kon Hota? on X so that people could read it and understand what he described as Gaikwad’s “distorted mindset”.
Gaikwad has previously been in controversy over allegations of assaulting a canteen manager at the MLA hostel in Mumbai, hunting a tiger in 1987 and wearing a garland of its teeth, and making objectionable remarks against Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
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