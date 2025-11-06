Shiv Sena (UBT) attacks Maha govt for ‘all talk, no action’ ahead of local polls

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Maharashtra government, accusing it of making populist announcements with an eye on upcoming local and civic body elections while neglecting pressing public concerns, including aid for rain-affected farmers.

In a hard-hitting editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamana, the party claimed the state government was “known for loud talk but goes into a coma when it comes to implementation.” The editorial alleged that the government had suddenly become “hyperactive” just before the imposition of the model code of conduct, issuing a record 220 government resolutions and taking 21 cabinet decisions in a single day.

The criticism came a day after the State Election Commission (SEC) announced elections to 246 nagar parishads and 42 nagar panchayats. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction accused the SEC of ignoring the opposition’s objections regarding alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

“The rulers have remembered every section of society only after the election schedule was declared,” the editorial said, questioning the timing of the government’s actions.

“Before the announcement, there was no sign of concern for 68 lakh farmers devastated by heavy rain. Even now, the final damage assessments have been completed in only a few of the 33 districts.”