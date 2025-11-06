Shiv Sena (UBT) attacks Maha govt for ‘all talk, no action’ ahead of local polls
In Saamana, the party says the Fadnavis government is “all loud talk, but goes into a coma on implementation”
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Maharashtra government, accusing it of making populist announcements with an eye on upcoming local and civic body elections while neglecting pressing public concerns, including aid for rain-affected farmers.
In a hard-hitting editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamana, the party claimed the state government was “known for loud talk but goes into a coma when it comes to implementation.” The editorial alleged that the government had suddenly become “hyperactive” just before the imposition of the model code of conduct, issuing a record 220 government resolutions and taking 21 cabinet decisions in a single day.
The criticism came a day after the State Election Commission (SEC) announced elections to 246 nagar parishads and 42 nagar panchayats. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction accused the SEC of ignoring the opposition’s objections regarding alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
“The rulers have remembered every section of society only after the election schedule was declared,” the editorial said, questioning the timing of the government’s actions.
“Before the announcement, there was no sign of concern for 68 lakh farmers devastated by heavy rain. Even now, the final damage assessments have been completed in only a few of the 33 districts.”
The party alleged that while the administration had shown little urgency in providing relief to distressed farmers, it had rushed to distribute crores of rupees to municipal corporations, nagar parishads and nagar panchayats, as well as to approve development schemes for community-based corporations.
“The state government is not being run for the people, but for its own political gain,” the editorial charged.
Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent warning to contractors to speed up infrastructure projects, Saamana questioned why the government had failed to ensure timely completion of works and clear pending dues.
“Why are works not completed on time? Why are contractors committing suicide due to non-payment of arrears? Instead of boasting, the Chief Minister should find answers to these questions,” it said.
The Thackeray camp further contended that the sudden burst of activity was purely political, aimed at securing dominance in the forthcoming elections. “If the SEC had not declared the local body polls, would the rulers have remembered farmers, labourers, or even government contractors? These last-minute decisions are driven by political desperation, not by genuine concern for the people,” the editorial concluded.
With IANS inputs
