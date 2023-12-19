Siddaramaiah hits back at KTR over sharing doctored video

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were on Tuesday engaged in a war of words over a video shared by the former.

Rama Rao shared on ‘X’ a video of Siddaramaiah’s purported statement in Karnataka Assembly and wrote, “No money to deliver poll promises/guarantees says Karnataka CM!”

“Is this the future template for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections? Aren’t you supposed to do basic research and planning before making outlandish statements?” asked KTR whose party lost power in Telangana to the Congress party in the recent elections.

Siddaramaiah hit back at KTR for what he called circulating a fake video. “Do you know why your party lost power in the Telangana Elections? Because you don’t even know how to verify what is fake and edited and what is truth,” the Karnataka Chief Minister told the BRS leader.

The Congress leader stated that BJP creates fake edited videos and BRS circulates them. “Yours is a perfect B team of BJP. If you are still interested in facts, read this,” wrote Siddaramaiah while sharing a link of his statement about the edited video circulated by some BJP leaders.