Daylight robbery of voting rights?

On 29 January, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal drew the Election Commission of India’s attention to the “massive misuse of Form 7 by the BJP” to eliminate voters suspected of supporting the Opposition.

In his letter, Venugopal calls the misuse extensive and systematic, adding that the BJP appears to have asked its workers to submit objections in bulk, particularly in poll-bound states. A key element of the centralised fraud, he says, is to ensure that notices informing legitimate voters of the objections never reach them.

Reports from Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh do indicate a similar pattern. The bulk-printed Form 7s have some remarkable common features: 1. the names to be deleted are pre-printed (indicating a mass operation with access to the voter database) and 2. the names of objector-applicants are missing and yet the forms carry the applicant’s signature at the bottom.

When the ECI quietly altered the rules governing Form 7 in 2023, nobody seemed to notice. Form 7 allows a voter to challenge the inclusion of another individual in the electoral rolls and request their removal. Earlier, only neighbours or voters registered at the same polling station were eligible to submit Form 7; the new rule allows any voter in the same assembly constituency to do so. Another big change is to allow an unlimited number of submissions per applicant.

According to an update posted on the official X handle of the chief electoral officer, Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) on 11 February, 1.1 lakh Form 7 applications have been received in Uttar Pradesh. The ECI itself has not put out any such figures on X or its website for UP or the remaining states and UTs featuring in this round of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

As noted above, the submitted Form 7s show a disturbing pattern across the states: the name, address and EPIC number of voter names to be deleted are printed on the forms.