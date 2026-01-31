Is Form 7 the new weapon of mass deletion?

When the Election Commission of India (ECI) quietly altered the rules governing Form 7 in 2023, nobody seemed to notice. Form 7 allows a voter to challenge the inclusion of another individual in the electoral rolls and request their removal.

Earlier, only neighbours or voters registered at the same polling station were eligible to submit Form 7. This rule was changed in 2023. The new rule allowed any voter registered in any booth of the assembly constituency to submit Form 7. Another big change was to allow an unlimited number of submissions per applicant. Neither change was challenged, and both have been in effect since late 2023.

As has become evident in the ongoing Special Revision (SR) in Assam and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in 12 states/Union territories, almost all objections have been raised against Muslim, Dalit or tribal voters, and many filed using the name and EPIC (Elector’s Photo Identity Card) numbers of unsuspecting Muslim voters.

On 29 January, Congress general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal drew the Election Commission’s attention to the “massive misuse of Form 7 by the BJP” to eliminate voters suspected of supporting the Opposition. In his letter, Venugopal calls the misuse elaborate, systematic and extensive, and alleges that the BJP appears to have asked its workers to submit objections in bulk, particularly in poll-bound states. A key element of the centralised fraud, he points out, is to ensure that notices informing legitimate voters of the objections never reach them.