SC may ask who decided to conduct the SIR in Bihar, when and why? The answer

ECI had claimed that SIR was designed to weed out foreigners and infiltrators

Home minister Amit Shah has claimed that SIR has identified three crore infiltrators but the ECI is silent

In six states, CEOs have informed flagging 1,640 foreigners, 750 of them from Nepal in Karnataka alone

Who took the decision in June 2025 to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls? While the Election Commission of India announced the exercise without prior warning on 24 June 2025 and launched it in Bihar at just 24 hours' notice, beginning the very next day, the question remains unanswered. Who decided to conduct the SIR, and why?

Not even the 250-page counter-affidavit filed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the Supreme Court in response to petitions challenging the exercise provides an answer. While the first 25 pages of the affidavit are said to deal with constitutional provisions, the Election Commission's mandate and the authority it wields, the remaining 225 pages reportedly comprise copies of supporting documents annexed to it. Yet the all-important file noting ordering the SIR, bearing the signatures of all three election commissioners, is reportedly missing.

The question was raised, it is worth recalling, by transparency activist Anjali Bhardwaj in an RTI application. The ECI's response was that the decision had not been taken by the Commission and, therefore, there were no files or minutes of meetings to share. Media reports did claim that the ECI had commissioned a survey which found a large number of 'foreign' nationals on Bihar's electoral rolls.

The Commission, however, has not shared the survey report with anyone. It is not in the public domain, and details of the survey, its methodology and the agency that conducted it remain unknown.

The question of who ordered the SIR has assumed renewed significance because the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments later this month and consider the contents of the affidavits and the counter-affidavit submitted by the ECI.