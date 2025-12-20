SIR enumeration in Tamil Nadu: 97.4 lakh voters removed, says CEO

In a significant reshaping of Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape, a total of 97.4 lakh voters have been excised from the state’s rolls following the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, chief electoral officer Archana Patnaik announced on Friday. The revised electoral roll now lists 5.43 crore voters, down from 6.41 crore as of 27 October 2025.

Breaking down the new draft, the number of male voters stands at 2.77 crore, female voters at 2.66 crore, with 7,191 registered as third gender and 4.19 lakh voters classified as differently-abled.

Speaking at a briefing in the secretariat, Patnaik highlighted that the SIR exercise, carried out under the vigilant supervision of the Election Commission of India, aims to ensure maximum voter participation, complete inclusion of eligible electors, and absolute transparency at every stage.

During the meticulous enumeration phase, booth level officers (BLOs) and their assistants visited households up to three times to verify and update voter details. The exercise identified absentee and permanently shifted voters, duplicates, and deceased electors, leading to the removal of 97.4 lakh names from the rolls. Patnaik provided a detailed breakdown: 26.94 lakh deceased, 66.44 lakh permanently shifted or absentee voters, 3.39 lakh duplicates, and 12,000 who opted out of registration.