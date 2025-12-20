SIR enumeration in Tamil Nadu: 97.4 lakh voters removed, says CEO
The revised draft lists 2.77 crore male voters, 2.66 crore female, 7,191 third gender, and 4.19 lakh differently-abled voters
In a significant reshaping of Tamil Nadu’s electoral landscape, a total of 97.4 lakh voters have been excised from the state’s rolls following the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, chief electoral officer Archana Patnaik announced on Friday. The revised electoral roll now lists 5.43 crore voters, down from 6.41 crore as of 27 October 2025.
Breaking down the new draft, the number of male voters stands at 2.77 crore, female voters at 2.66 crore, with 7,191 registered as third gender and 4.19 lakh voters classified as differently-abled.
Speaking at a briefing in the secretariat, Patnaik highlighted that the SIR exercise, carried out under the vigilant supervision of the Election Commission of India, aims to ensure maximum voter participation, complete inclusion of eligible electors, and absolute transparency at every stage.
During the meticulous enumeration phase, booth level officers (BLOs) and their assistants visited households up to three times to verify and update voter details. The exercise identified absentee and permanently shifted voters, duplicates, and deceased electors, leading to the removal of 97.4 lakh names from the rolls. Patnaik provided a detailed breakdown: 26.94 lakh deceased, 66.44 lakh permanently shifted or absentee voters, 3.39 lakh duplicates, and 12,000 who opted out of registration.
The claims and objections period has now commenced, allowing voters to submit applications through Form 6 for inclusion, Form 7 for claims and objections, and Form 8 for address changes. Patnaik assured that electors can approach BLOs, electoral registration officers (EROs), or apply online. Special camps will also be conducted to assist those whose names are missing.
For repatriated voters from Sri Lanka, Form 6 entries have been made, and the EROs will verify additional documents if required. She noted that constituencies with the highest number of deletions include Sholinganallur, Pallavaram, and Alandur.
Patnaik lauded the coordinated efforts that made the enumeration phase successful, citing the deployment of 68,467 BLOs across as many booths, supported by 48,873 volunteers. She also acknowledged the active participation of field representatives from 12 political parties, with 2,46,069 Booth Level Agents appointed by them.
Emphasizing procedural integrity, she explained that no name can be deleted from the draft roll without notice and an order from the ERO or Assistant ERO, as per Para 5(b) of SIR guidelines. Aggrieved electors have the right to appeal to the district magistrate and subsequently to the chief electoral officer under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950, with trained volunteers available to assist in the process.
Patnaik concluded by reaffirming the commission’s unwavering commitment to a transparent, participative, and inclusive revision process — ensuring that every eligible voter is counted, and no ineligible name remains in Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls.
This comprehensive overhaul marks a defining moment in the state’s democratic exercise, reinforcing the sanctity and accuracy of its electoral machinery.
With PTI inputs