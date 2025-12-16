SIR in 3 states, 2 UTs: 1.4 crore electors excluded from draft electoral rolls

As many as 12.32 crore electors have found their names in the draft electoral rolls published on Tuesday in three states and two Union territories as part of the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision), compared with 13.36 crore voters on the rolls as of 27 October, officials of the EC (Election Commission) said.

This translates as almost 1.4 crore deletions from the electoral rolls in three months.

The poll panel clarified that the draft rolls also include new voters who submitted Form 6 applications seeking inclusion during the revision exercise.

In West Bengal, which has emerged as the largest flashpoint politically, the number of electors has come down from 7.66 crore on 27 October to 7.08 crore in the draft rolls — a net difference of about 58 lakh voters. EC officials stressed that electors who did not submit enumeration forms have not been deleted outright.

“These voters have been placed in the ASD category — absent, shifted, dead or duplicate — and a final decision on their status will be taken by the respective electoral registration officers before publication of the final rolls in February next year,” an official said.

A similar pattern has been observed in other states and Union territories where draft rolls were published: