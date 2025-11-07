SIR in Bengal: 2.10 crore enumeration forms distributed in three days

West Bengal has embarked on a crucial exercise to fine-tune its electoral rolls, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) rolls out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the state. In just the first three days since the exercise began on Tuesday, a staggering 2.10 crore enumeration forms have been distributed to voters, reflecting both the scale and seriousness of the mission.

According to sources in the chief electoral office (CEO), West Bengal, the pace of distribution has been commendable, placing the state ahead of 11 other states where the SIR is concurrently underway. With the state’s electoral rolls listing 7.66 crore voters as of 27 October, the exercise is vital to ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their democratic right without hindrance.

The SIR calls for voters whose names or those of their parents appeared in the last revision of 2002 to simply fill in the enumeration forms to retain their entries — no additional documents are required. However, voters whose names were absent in 2002 must submit one of 11 specified documents to secure their place in the voter list, ensuring accuracy and inclusivity.