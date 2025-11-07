SIR in Bengal: 2.10 crore enumeration forms distributed in three days
Voters listed in the 2002 revision need only fill the enumeration form to retain their entries, no extra documents required
West Bengal has embarked on a crucial exercise to fine-tune its electoral rolls, as the Election Commission of India (ECI) rolls out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the state. In just the first three days since the exercise began on Tuesday, a staggering 2.10 crore enumeration forms have been distributed to voters, reflecting both the scale and seriousness of the mission.
According to sources in the chief electoral office (CEO), West Bengal, the pace of distribution has been commendable, placing the state ahead of 11 other states where the SIR is concurrently underway. With the state’s electoral rolls listing 7.66 crore voters as of 27 October, the exercise is vital to ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their democratic right without hindrance.
The SIR calls for voters whose names or those of their parents appeared in the last revision of 2002 to simply fill in the enumeration forms to retain their entries — no additional documents are required. However, voters whose names were absent in 2002 must submit one of 11 specified documents to secure their place in the voter list, ensuring accuracy and inclusivity.
A three-member central team from the ECI, led by deputy election commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, accompanied by deputy secretary Abhinav Agarwal and principal secretary S.B. Joshi, has been on a three-day tour of the state to review the SIR’s progress. On Thursday, the team visited Alipurduar district, holding detailed discussions with district-level electoral officers, emphasizing strict adherence to ECI guidelines. Later, the team will convene in Cooch Behar district to continue their oversight.
During their visit, the central team instructed the electoral registration officers (EROs) and assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) to monitor the work of booth level officers (BLOs) closely. The BLOs, who are at the forefront of the house-to-house enumeration process, were reminded to display their identity cards prominently and to complete their assignments within the stipulated timeframe, ensuring that the revision proceeds smoothly and efficiently.
As West Bengal undertakes this meticulous revision, the SIR promises not only to refine the voter list but also to reaffirm the vibrancy of democracy in the state, leaving no eligible citizen uncounted and no voice unheard.
With IANS inputs