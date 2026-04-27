SIR may boomerang for BJP, Bengal voters backing Mamata Banerjee: Firhad Hakim
TMC leader says voter roll revision has angered electorate; claims BJP lacks state leadership
Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim on 27 April said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could backfire on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that voters remain firmly behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Speaking during the ongoing campaign, Hakim said the BJP’s intensified outreach, led by central leaders, had created “hype” but had not altered the ground reality.
‘Hype, not ground shift’
“The BJP’s hype is more this year because their central leaders are coming frequently. The state BJP does not have its own footing in Bengal,” Hakim said.
He added that voters were prepared to back the TMC for another term. “People of Bengal are ready to choose Mamata Banerjee again,” he said.
SIR exercise may ‘anger voters’
Hakim alleged that the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise had led to deletion of names from electoral rolls, which could trigger voter resentment.
“If in a family of seven, two names are deleted, the rest of the family will be angry… Those who had a legitimate right to vote and could not will remember this,” he said, adding that the issue could “boomerang” for the BJP.
He also claimed that the deletions affected voters across communities. “A computer does not know who is Hindu or Muslim. Any mismatch leads to deletion,” he said.
BJP targeting voters, not opposition: TMC
The TMC leader accused the BJP of focusing on issues such as voter lists and infiltration rather than political contest.
“Before every election, the BJP fights against the people of Bengal instead of fighting the opposition,” he said, referring to earlier debates around NRC and current concerns over voter rolls.
He alleged attempts to polarise the electorate by raising issues such as infiltration and Rohingya migrants, a charge the BJP has not responded to in this context.
Hakim said the frequent visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reflected a lack of strong state leadership within the BJP.
“They are campaigning here because there is no one in their state leadership whom people can depend upon,” he said.
Turnout interpretation disputed
The TMC leader also dismissed the BJP’s interpretation of high voter turnout in the first phase of polling.
The first phase, held on 23 April for 152 seats, recorded around 93 per cent turnout.
Hakim claimed that the percentage appeared higher due to a reduced voter base following deletions. “Naturally, turnout looks higher. That is nothing to celebrate,” he said.
TMC priorities, poll outlook
On governance priorities, Hakim said the TMC would continue welfare schemes while focusing more on employment and industrialisation.
“We have improved healthcare, infrastructure and social indicators. Now, emphasis will be on jobs and industry,” he said.
Expressing confidence, he predicted a strong electoral outcome for the party. “Anything above 200 seats is certain. It may even reach 225 or 235,” Hakim said.
West Bengal is voting in a two-phase Assembly election, with the second phase scheduled for 29 April and counting on 4 May.
The contest has seen intense campaigning by national and regional parties, with voter roll revisions and turnout emerging as key political flashpoints.
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