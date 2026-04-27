SIR may boomerang for BJP, Bengal voters backing Mamata Banerjee: Firhad Hakim

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim on 27 April said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls could backfire on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that voters remain firmly behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking during the ongoing campaign, Hakim said the BJP’s intensified outreach, led by central leaders, had created “hype” but had not altered the ground reality.

‘Hype, not ground shift’

“The BJP’s hype is more this year because their central leaders are coming frequently. The state BJP does not have its own footing in Bengal,” Hakim said.

He added that voters were prepared to back the TMC for another term. “People of Bengal are ready to choose Mamata Banerjee again,” he said.

SIR exercise may ‘anger voters’

Hakim alleged that the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise had led to deletion of names from electoral rolls, which could trigger voter resentment.

“If in a family of seven, two names are deleted, the rest of the family will be angry… Those who had a legitimate right to vote and could not will remember this,” he said, adding that the issue could “boomerang” for the BJP.

He also claimed that the deletions affected voters across communities. “A computer does not know who is Hindu or Muslim. Any mismatch leads to deletion,” he said.

BJP targeting voters, not opposition: TMC

The TMC leader accused the BJP of focusing on issues such as voter lists and infiltration rather than political contest.

“Before every election, the BJP fights against the people of Bengal instead of fighting the opposition,” he said, referring to earlier debates around NRC and current concerns over voter rolls.