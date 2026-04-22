Welfare vs promises: Bengal votes with TMC’s delivery edge under scrutiny

With the first phase of polling set for 23 April and the second on 29 April, West Bengal enters a high-stakes electoral contest defined less by rhetoric and more by lived experience. Across villages, towns and Kolkata’s neighbourhoods, the choice before voters is stark: a decade of welfare delivery under Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), or the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) promise of larger payouts and structural change.

TMC leaders have sharpened their attack by citing what they call a pattern of delivery gaps in BJP-ruled states. In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, the much-publicised Ladli Behna scheme has seen periodic complaints over delays and exclusions even as beneficiary numbers expanded.

In Uttar Pradesh, Opposition parties have repeatedly flagged irregularities in pension disbursals and gaps in job creation despite headline claims around employment drives. And in Assam, schemes such as Orunodoi — while significant — have been criticised for limited coverage relative to demand and shifting eligibility criteria.

At the national level, the BJP continues to face political pushback over unfulfilled or diluted promises. The oft-cited assurance of bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s account — raised during the 2014 Indian general election campaign — remains a recurring reference point for sceptical voters. Similarly, ambitious employment targets have not kept pace with demand, with joblessness continuing to feature prominently in voter concerns across states.

BJP leaders contest these criticisms, pointing to large-scale central schemes, infrastructure expansion and direct benefit transfers as evidence of governance capacity. But in Bengal’s campaign, the TMC's argument is landing with a section of voters: that scale of promise does not always translate into consistency of delivery.

At tea stalls and market crossings, the conversation is grounded in immediacy — food, healthcare, housing and cash support. TMC’s pitch rests on continuity and proof: schemes that have reached households consistently over the years. BJP, in contrast, is offering scale — higher cash transfers, job guarantees and a broader economic reset — without having governed the state to demonstrate delivery.

Pre-poll estimates suggest a TMC advantage, with projections placing it between 184 and 194 seats, against BJP’s 98 to 108.