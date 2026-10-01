SIR: Shivakumar alleges ‘conspiracy’ to delete 45 lakh voters from Karnataka rolls
Karnataka chief minister calls SIR a “big fraud”, seeks criminal probe into alleged misuse of Form 7 applications
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that a “conspiracy” was underway to illegally delete large numbers of voters from the electoral roll through multiple Form 7 applications filed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Calling the exercise a “big fraud”, Shivakumar accused the BJP of being involved in an alleged attempt to remove the names of “minorities, Dalits and ST voters” from the electoral rolls. His allegations have not been independently established.
"There are many instances of individuals filing multiple applications in different names for deleting voters. Minorities, Dalits, tribals are being targeted to remove their names from electoral roll under Special Intensive Revision," Shivakumar claimed.
He alleged that applications had been filed seeking deletion of 45 lakh voters, including around 14,000 applications in Vijayapura alone.
Shivakumar further alleged that Form 7 applications were submitted in bulk on 22, 23 and 24 September to target minority, Dalit and ST voters. He claimed those filing applications on behalf of others were not Booth Level Agents but BJP workers.
"I will sit at the office of the CEO and won't come back till inquiry ordered though there is cabinet meeting today," he said.
The chief minister called on the Election Commission to order an inquiry and file FIRs over what he described as "vote theft" and electoral offences. He also said FIRs had been registered in Belagavi, Bhalki, Mysuru and other places over alleged illegal deletion of names.
"There is a big conspiracy by BJP and JD(S) to delete 50-60 lakh voters. BJP has printed large numbers of Form-7 to exclude votes," he charged.
Earlier, Shivakumar had called for a comprehensive investigation, including a criminal probe, into the alleged misuse of Form 7. He said Congress leaders had provided documents concerning cases in which applications were allegedly filed fraudulently in their constituencies.
"There is a need for a comprehensive investigation and a criminal probe within the framework of law into this matter," Shivakumar said.
He alleged that the issue was not restricted to a few constituencies, citing the constituencies of sitting and former legislators, including Minister Eshwar Khandre's Bhalki and Mudigere.
"If this is happening in the constituencies of our MLAs, it indicates that a major conspiracy is taking place across the state," he alleged.
"As your chief minister, as a public servant, I'm trying to protect your votes, but I feel have failed. I have to accept this," he said.
Shivakumar urged Booth Level Agents, BLA-2s, legislators, party workers and voters to share information about Form 7 applications allegedly submitted to delete their names or those of other voters with his office.
The allegations come amid wider concerns in Karnataka over Form 7 applications during the SIR exercise. Food and civil supplies minister Rizwan Arshad separately alleged that thousands of such applications had been filed in bulk and sought action from the chief electoral officer.
The SIR process in Karnataka covers more than 5.54 crore electors, while 1.08 crore voters had earlier been placed in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others category, according to figures cited by Shivakumar in August.