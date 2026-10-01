SIR: Shivakumar alleges ‘conspiracy’ to delete 45 lakh voters from Karnataka rolls

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that a “conspiracy” was underway to illegally delete large numbers of voters from the electoral roll through multiple Form 7 applications filed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Calling the exercise a “big fraud”, Shivakumar accused the BJP of being involved in an alleged attempt to remove the names of “minorities, Dalits and ST voters” from the electoral rolls. His allegations have not been independently established.

"There are many instances of individuals filing multiple applications in different names for deleting voters. Minorities, Dalits, tribals are being targeted to remove their names from electoral roll under Special Intensive Revision," Shivakumar claimed.

He alleged that applications had been filed seeking deletion of 45 lakh voters, including around 14,000 applications in Vijayapura alone.

Shivakumar further alleged that Form 7 applications were submitted in bulk on 22, 23 and 24 September to target minority, Dalit and ST voters. He claimed those filing applications on behalf of others were not Booth Level Agents but BJP workers.

"I will sit at the office of the CEO and won't come back till inquiry ordered though there is cabinet meeting today," he said.

The chief minister called on the Election Commission to order an inquiry and file FIRs over what he described as "vote theft" and electoral offences. He also said FIRs had been registered in Belagavi, Bhalki, Mysuru and other places over alleged illegal deletion of names.

"There is a big conspiracy by BJP and JD(S) to delete 50-60 lakh voters. BJP has printed large numbers of Form-7 to exclude votes," he charged.