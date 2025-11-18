SIR: Special arrangements to ensure jail inmates’ participation in West Bengal

In West Bengal, a rare window of democratic participation has opened behind prison walls. Special arrangements have been put in place across all 62 correctional homes to ensure that every inmate whose name appears on the voters’ list as of 27 October can take part in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Undertrial prisoners — still awaiting their day in court — will be given priority over convicted inmates, a senior official from the State Correctional Services Department said, underscoring a renewed commitment to safeguarding the voting rights of those who remain legally innocent.

Authorities have already instructed prison officials to assist inmates in filling out their enumeration forms and submitting them to booth-level officers. A formal notification from the Correctional Services Department has made the message unambiguous: no eligible inmate should be denied the opportunity to confirm or retain their place on the electoral rolls.