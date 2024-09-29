Rahul Gandhi: Yechury was bridge between Congress, INDIA bloc

In a heartfelt tribute to late CPI(M) stalwart Sitaram Yechury, Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi praised Yechury's vital role in uniting various parties within the INDIA bloc.

At a condolence meeting in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium attended by political personalities across the spectrum on Saturday, Gandhi emphasised Yechury's ability to foster collaboration and understanding among diverse political factions, acknowledging his commitment to progressive values and his dedication to the nation.

Yechury's leadership and vision, according to Gandhi, were instrumental in building alliances that aimed to address pressing challenges faced by the country. His legacy, marked by his tireless work for unity and social justice, will be remembered as a guiding force in Indian politics.

"Politics, from the outside, seems simple, but inside, it’s an unforgiving, harsh, and uncomfortable space that often brings out the worst in people. It’s rare to see politics bring out the best in someone. I observed Yechury closely from the start of my political career and found him to be someone who was flexible and a good listener,” Gandhi said in his tribute.