Six years on, statehood not even on the horizon for J&K

Six years after the BJP-led Union government unilaterally abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status and downgraded and divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories (UTs), it still appears unwilling to fulfil its promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir “at an appropriate time”.

Even the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced in the Lok Sabha on 20 August, is silent on the question of statehood. It mainly aligns the 2019 J&K Reorganisation Act with the simultaneously tabled Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth) Amendment Bill, a whole new political firestorm.

Many now fear that the Supreme Court’s recent remarks have further weakened hopes of J&K regaining statehood in the near future. On 14 August, during the hearing of a petition seeking directions to the Union government to fulfil its promise, Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, who headed the bench, urged the petitioners to consider “ground realities” like the “Pahalgam attack”.

The court’s remarks have left mainstream political parties, especially the ruling National Conference (NC) deeply disappointed. Several of them have sharply criticised the observation.

The Centre’s unwillingness to restore statehood has put the ruling NC in a strange bind: on the one hand, its government is grappling with its own sense of powerlessness; on the other, it faces criticism for boasting that it would not only ensure the restoration of statehood but also work towards restoring the abrogated Article 370, once in power. It no longer speaks about Article 370.

Political observers argue that the NC’s dilemma stems less from external pressures and more from its own strategic missteps. Speaking to National Herald, veteran journalist and political commentator Arun Joshi said, “The NC is struggling because it has not been able to devise any strategy to win back statehood. It has created the impression that statehood alone will enable it to govern. This is self-defeating.”