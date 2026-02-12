Wangchuk’s detention helped bring Leh violence under control: Centre tells SC

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court of India that the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk played a decisive role in bringing the situation under control following violence in Leh on 24 September last year, in which four people were killed and around 60 injured.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj told a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P.B. Varale that Wangchuk was the “chief provocateur” behind the agitation that led to the violence, and that normalcy returned after he was taken into preventive custody.

“He was the chief provocateur that led to the violence in which four were killed and 60 injured. The detention order shows an expressed link and a clear application of mind,” Nataraj submitted. “After his detention, the agitation and violence came under control. Hence it is proved that the detention order is a perfect order and was justified in the situation.”

The law officer argued that all procedural safeguards prescribed under the law had been followed in issuing the detention order. “All procedural requirements under the law have been meticulously complied with. Once there is compliance with statutory requirements, there is no question of sitting over the subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority,” he said, adding that such orders could be passed on the basis of suspicion or reasonable probability.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on 16 February.