Sonia Gandhi condemns India abstention from voting for Gaza ceasefire

In an editorial piece published in a leading daily on Monday, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi condemned India abstaining from voting in the UN for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying the grand old party's stand on the issue of Israel and Palestine has been consistent over the years.

The Congress shared the editorial on its official X platform.

"Contrary to some mischievous suggestions, the position of the Indian National Congress has been long-standing and principled: it is to support direct negotiations for a sovereign independent, viable and secure state of Palestine coexisting in peace with Israel.

"This is also the stand taken by the Ministry of External Affairs on October 12, 2023. It is noteworthy that the reiteration of India's historic position on Palestine came only after Israel began its assault on Gaza. The Prime Minister had made no mention of Palestinian rights in the initial statement expressing complete solidarity with Israel," Sonia Gandhi wrote.