Sonia’s memoir ‘Belonging’ to chronicle love, loss and six decades of India

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is set to open a deeply private chapter of her life to the public with the publication of her 544-page memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love’, in November, describing the book as a journey through the heartbreak, loss, love and loyalty that eventually drew her into the turbulent world of Indian politics.

“It was heartbreak and loss that threw me into the public world of politics. Up till then I had guarded my privacy fiercely,” Sonia Gandhi said in a statement issued on Tuesday by publisher Alfred A Knopf.

The memoir, Sonia Gandhi said, did not come easily.

“Writing about my life did not come easily to me. It meant opening myself up, sharing moments and experiences I had always held deep inside,” she said.

Knopf will release the memoir in hardcover and ebook on 10 November, while an audio edition will be published by Penguin Random House. The publisher has announced an initial print run of 100,000 copies.

Sonia Gandhi said she hoped the book would serve as a “testament of my heart’s journey through the tender joys and dark despair” that have shaped her life.

“Much has been written about my family,” she said, but few accounts, in her view, have delved into the truth behind their motivations and actions or acknowledged their “very human failings”. The memoir, she added, is “in many ways” a tribute to their “humanness”.