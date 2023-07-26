Sonia meets suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh, says 'you have our full support'

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for 'unruly behaviour' in Parliament and told him "you have our full support".

According to party sources, Sonia Gandhi after arriving in Parliament met Singh, who has been sitting in protest in the Parliament campus near the Mahatma Gandhi statue for the last two days.

The source said that during the meeting, Sonia Gandhi told Singh that he has their full support.