Speaking about issues or raising them in Parliament is not drama: Priyanka Gandhi

Inside the Lok Sabha, the day was no less turbulent. The Opposition once again stormed the Well of the House, their chants of “Vote chor, gaddi chhor!” echoing through the chamber as they demanded an immediate debate on what they allege is an orchestrated attempt to disenfranchise genuine voters through the ongoing SIR exercise across 12 states and UTs.

Their relentless protests forced the House to be adjourned twice — first in the morning, and again until 2 pm — as deputy speaker Sandhya Rai repeatedly appealed for order. She assured the Opposition that none of their 20-plus adjournment notices had been dismissed and that discussions could proceed if the House were allowed to function.

But her pleas were drowned in a wall of sound as MPs, waving placards and shouting slogans, refused to return to their seats.

Amid the turmoil, the Lok Sabha managed to squeeze in a sliver of routine business. Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pankaj Chaudhary, and Kirti Vardhan Singh laid papers on behalf of their ministries before the protests once again brought proceedings to a halt.

Thus, the day ended much as it began — with Parliament engulfed in confrontation, the Opposition demanding answers, and the government accused of evading the very debates that define a functioning democracy.

With IANS inputs