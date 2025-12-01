Speaking about issues or raising them in Parliament is not drama: Priyanka Gandhi
Drama is blocking debate. Drama is running away from discussion. Why should the matter of pollution not be raised? asks Congress leader
The Winter Session of Parliament unfolded in high political drama on Monday, as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharply countered accusations that the Opposition was engaging in theatrics, asserting instead that raising people’s concerns in the House is the very essence of democracy.
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said the issues being flagged — from choking pollution to the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls — cut to the heart of democratic accountability. “Urgent issues like pollution, the SIR process, and election-related concerns must be discussed openly. What is Parliament for if not this? Raising questions is not drama,” she said.
In a pointed rebuke to the government, she added, “Drama is blocking debate. Drama is running away from discussion. Why should the matter of pollution not be raised? I sought time during Zero Hour, yet we’re being denied a platform for discussion.”
Inside the Lok Sabha, the day was no less turbulent. The Opposition once again stormed the Well of the House, their chants of “Vote chor, gaddi chhor!” echoing through the chamber as they demanded an immediate debate on what they allege is an orchestrated attempt to disenfranchise genuine voters through the ongoing SIR exercise across 12 states and UTs.
Their relentless protests forced the House to be adjourned twice — first in the morning, and again until 2 pm — as deputy speaker Sandhya Rai repeatedly appealed for order. She assured the Opposition that none of their 20-plus adjournment notices had been dismissed and that discussions could proceed if the House were allowed to function.
But her pleas were drowned in a wall of sound as MPs, waving placards and shouting slogans, refused to return to their seats.
Amid the turmoil, the Lok Sabha managed to squeeze in a sliver of routine business. Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pankaj Chaudhary, and Kirti Vardhan Singh laid papers on behalf of their ministries before the protests once again brought proceedings to a halt.
Thus, the day ended much as it began — with Parliament engulfed in confrontation, the Opposition demanding answers, and the government accused of evading the very debates that define a functioning democracy.
With IANS inputs
