Stagnant job market undermines govt’s economic claims, says Shiv Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday accused the central government of failing to translate economic and industrial growth into employment, claiming that official data presented a stark contrast to its ambitions for a $5 trillion economy.

In an editorial published in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party cited figures from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) to argue that India’s job market had remained broadly stagnant over the past year.

According to the editorial, the unemployment rate stood at 5.5 per cent in the latest quarter, marginally lower than the 5.6 per cent recorded a year earlier. The share of salaried workers edged up from 51.2 per cent to 51.4 per cent, while female workforce participation increased from 32 per cent to 32.7 per cent.

The party also claimed that employment opportunities in rural areas had continued to decline. While supporters of the government may view largely unchanged unemployment figures as evidence of economic resilience, the editorial said the data concealed a more serious shortage of opportunities for educated young people.