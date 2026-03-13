Stalin seeks PM Modi’s intervention to release Rs 3,112 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin, on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the release of Rs 3,112 crore in pending central funds for the implementation of drinking water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In a letter to the prime minister, Stalin said the funds were crucial for completing several ongoing schemes aimed at improving rural water supply across the state.

The chief minister also pointed out that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had recently indicated that central assistance could not be extended to the Hogenekkal Phase III Combined Water Supply Scheme.