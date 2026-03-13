Stalin seeks PM Modi’s intervention to release Rs 3,112 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission
Tamil Nadu chief minister says pending central funds are needed to complete ongoing drinking water schemes.
The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M. K. Stalin, on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the release of Rs 3,112 crore in pending central funds for the implementation of drinking water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
In a letter to the prime minister, Stalin said the funds were crucial for completing several ongoing schemes aimed at improving rural water supply across the state.
The chief minister also pointed out that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had recently indicated that central assistance could not be extended to the Hogenekkal Phase III Combined Water Supply Scheme.
Stalin said the development was surprising because the project had already been approved in June 2023.
According to him, the scheme received clearance from the State Level Scheme Sanctioning Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti on 15 June 2023, with a total project cost of Rs 8,428 crore.
Of this amount, Rs 2,283 crore was to be contributed by the central government under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he added.
Stalin said timely release of the pending funds was essential to ensure that the projects could be completed as planned and to provide reliable drinking water to households across Tamil Nadu.
With PTI inputs
