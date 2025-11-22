Stalin urges PM Modi to reconsider rejection of Coimbatore and Madurai Metro projects

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday conveyed his disappointment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre’s rejection of Metro Rail proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai, stating that the decision has caused resentment among people in both cities. He requested the Union government to reconsider the move.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Stalin said that high-capacity public transport systems were essential for fast-expanding urban centres, noting that Tamil Nadu remains the most urbanised state in the country with high per-capita private vehicle ownership. He said that, given this context, the state government prepared the DPRs (Detailed Project Reports) for Metro Rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai and submitted them to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) for approval. However, the proposals were subsequently rejected.

Stalin said the rejection has created “deep resentment” in both cities as residents believe their legitimate needs have been overlooked compared to other states where similar projects have been sanctioned. He recalled that he had personally raised the issue with the Prime Minister during meetings on 24 May 2025 and 26 July 2025, during which he had submitted a memorandum outlining priority requirements.

The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to instruct MoHUA to review the decision. He added that he is willing to travel to New Delhi with state officials to explain the case in detail, stressing that the projects represent the aspirations of Tamil Nadu’s major industrial and cultural hubs.