‘Stand up for your rights’: Mallikarjun Kharge to Bengal voters
I urge every voter to step out in large numbers and exercise your democratic right without fear or hesitation, says Congress president
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called on voters in West Bengal to turn out in large numbers and “stand up against forces” undermining democratic rights, as polling for the second phase of Assembly elections got underway.
In a message on X, Kharge appealed for fearless participation in the electoral process.
“I urge every voter to step out in large numbers and exercise your democratic right without fear or hesitation,” he said. “Do not be influenced or intimidated by anyone. Vote for progressive values, development and harmony.”
He framed the election as a defining moment for the state.
“This is the time to stand up against forces that seek to undermine your rights and give them a befitting reply,” Kharge added, making a special appeal to young and first-time voters. “Your voice matters. Ensure that the spirit of true democracy persists in West Bengal.”
Polling began at 7 am across 142 constituencies spanning six districts, including Kolkata, in the second and final phase of the elections. According to early trends, voter turnout stood at 18.39 per cent till 9 am.
Despite largely peaceful voting, minor tensions were reported in some pockets. In the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Kartik Banerjee was cautioned by central forces for gathering with more people than permitted near a polling station.
The Election Commission of India expressed optimism over participation, highlighting strong early turnout — especially among women and young voters.
“Early morning queues of our women voters — enthusiasm at its peak in the festival of democracy,” the ECI said, sharing visuals from North 24-Parganas.
While polling continues under tight security, the outcome of this phase — covering key districts of south Bengal — is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the electoral verdict.
With IANS inputs