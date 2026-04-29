‘Stand up for your rights’: Mallikarjun Kharge to Bengal voters

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday called on voters in West Bengal to turn out in large numbers and “stand up against forces” undermining democratic rights, as polling for the second phase of Assembly elections got underway.

In a message on X, Kharge appealed for fearless participation in the electoral process.

“I urge every voter to step out in large numbers and exercise your democratic right without fear or hesitation,” he said. “Do not be influenced or intimidated by anyone. Vote for progressive values, development and harmony.”

He framed the election as a defining moment for the state.