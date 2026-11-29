“Prime Minister Narendra Modi must explain why Karnataka and other southern States should be made to pay a political price for successfully implementing population stabilisation policies,” tweeted MP Naseer Hussain.

“The proposed 50 per cent expansion of the Lok Sabha takes Karnataka from 28 to 42 seats, while Uttar Pradesh moves from 80 to 120. The gap between the two states widens from 52 to 78 seats. A uniform increase does nothing to address this growing imbalance. Karnataka has every right to demand equal political weight in the Indian Union. Southern India's economic contributions and development achievements cannot be rewarded with a diminished voice in Parliament,” he added.

Voices from Tamil Nadu too have been making similar points. “TN has 39 Lok Sabha seats. UP has 80. Increase both by 50 per cent. TN gets approximately 59. UP gets 120. TN gains 20 seats. UP gains 40, twice as many.” Delimitation of constituencies will make the imbalance worse and allow the BJP and allies to expand in TN and other southern states. TN’s parliamentary voice risks getting diluted while northern states gain greater political weight,” pointed out several on social media.

Similar points have been made by Gaurav Gogoi from Assam. The Congress MP tweeted to say, “Currently Assam - 14 MPs UP - 80 MPs; Difference - 66 MPs After delimitation Assam - 21 MPs but UP - 120 seats and the difference grows to 99 MPs. This difference will have an impact on discussions, committees and other parliamentary proceedings. The same holds true for southern states as well. Where did the number of 50 per cent increase come from?”

Congress president in Odisha Bhakta Charan Das concurred. Das also took to Twitter to point out, “Today: Odisha: 21 MPs | UP: 80 MPs Gap: 59 MPs. After delimitation: Odisha: 31 MPs | UP: 120 MPs Gap: 89 MPs. The gap widens by 30 MPs. That translates into a greater disparity in parliamentary strength, influence over debates and voting power.”