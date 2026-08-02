Stir against paper leaks, fee hikes becoming nationwide campaign: Dipankar

CPI(ML) Liberation general-secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday, 2 August says the ongoing movement against corruption in education, paper leaks and fee hikes had expanded beyond Gen Z, with school students now joining the protests.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Bhattacharya said the campaign against corruption in education, rising fees, attacks on university autonomy and the alleged crackdown on student protests had evolved into a nationwide movement drawing participation from the younger generation.

"The ongoing student movement is no longer confined to Gen Z but has also drawn the participation of Gen Alpha, with school students raising education-related issues," he said.

Gen Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s and around 2010, while Gen Alpha includes those born between 2010 and 2024, though the exact years vary across definitions.

Holding Union home minister Amit Shah responsible for the recent lathi-charge on students in Delhi, Bhattacharya said accountability should be fixed not only on the education minister but also on the home minister. He also alleged that despite the government's announcement that cases against protesting students would be withdrawn, not all such cases were being dropped. "This amounts to a violation of democratic and human rights," he said.