Stop making empty promises, think about youth: Priyanka to PM Modi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'eight crore new jobs created' remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday urged him to "stop diverting attention" and ensure new opportunities for the country's youth.

Her remarks came after a stampede-like situation occurred near Mumbai airport, where thousands of job aspirants gathered to apply for a limited number of vacancies for the post of loader at the facility. The incident took place on Tuesday morning and the situation was later brought under control, an official from Mumbai's Sahar police station said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "A few days ago, the prime minister was saying in Mumbai that we have broken records by providing employment to so many crores of people. Today, a video of a huge crowd of unemployed people who had come to the same Mumbai for a few vacancies is going viral. Before this, 15 lakh unemployed people had come to a hotel in Gujarat for 25 vacancies and a stampede-like situation had developed.