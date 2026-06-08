‘Strengthen unity’: Mallikarjun Kharge’s recipe for INDIA bloc

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called on Opposition parties to deepen their unity and jointly confront what he described as the political, economic, social and foreign policy failures of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in New Delhi, Kharge said the opposition must build on its recent show of unity in Parliament and prepare a coordinated response to a range of issues facing the country.

"Now we must strengthen that same spirit even further and move forward, so that we can confront the many political, economic, social and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government's misgovernance," Kharge said.

Referring to the opposition's coordinated stand in the Lok Sabha earlier this year, he added, "On 17 April 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in a very decisive manner when we came together firmly to defeat the Modi government's malicious bills on delimitation."

The Congress chief alleged that constitutional institutions were under strain and accused the Centre of using investigative agencies to target political opponents.

"The assault on the Constitution continues unabated. Investigative agencies are being persistently used as tools to harass, intimidate and bully political opponents," he said.