Sudhakar Singh: RJD's star player, but where is the team applause?

Imagine being an accomplished all-rounder competing against the best cricket teams in the world. Every time you take a wicket or hit a six, the stadium erupts in applause.

Commentators praise your performance, umpires acknowledge your excellence and even the opposition appreciates your shots and deliveries.

Yet your own teammates remain silent, offering neither a word of encouragement nor a moment of shared celebration.

That seems to capture the predicament of Sudhakar Singh, the outspoken RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) MP from Bihar's Buxar. Despite consistently raising some of Bihar's most pressing issues — from alleged forcible land acquisition and farmers' demands for fair prices to government corruption and police accountability — he appears to receive little public backing from his own party colleagues.

In recent weeks, Singh has put the conduct of a senior IPS officer firmly in the spotlight, raising questions over the alleged fake encounter of Bharat Tiwari in Bilauti, Ara.

A few days ago, he held a press conference demanding an investigation into the assets of DG (operations) Kundan Krishnan, alleging that the IPS officer had amassed properties worth more than Rs 100 crore during his service. The allegations are yet to be investigated, but they have already caused considerable unease within the government.