RJD seeks disqualification of 2 Bihar MLCs after they announce support for BJP

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday said it would seek the disqualification of two Independent candidates elected to the Bihar Legislative Council after they announced their association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the party of “mandate theft”.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said party leaders would meet the legislative council chairman to demand the disqualification of Banshidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj. He added that the party would approach the courts if necessary.

The two Independents announced on Saturday that they had joined the BJP, days after winning their respective seats. Brajwasi retained the Tirhut Graduates’ constituency, while Raj won the Saran Teachers’ constituency, defeating Jan Suraaj-backed MLC Afaq Ahmed.

The announcements were made at the BJP office in Patna, where the two expressed confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Brajwasi, however, later released a video denying that he had formally joined the party, saying he had only extended his support.