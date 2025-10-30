Sukhu: INDIA bloc will restore Old Pension Scheme if it wins Bihar

In a spirited attack on the ruling NDA and an impassioned pitch for change in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, it will restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) on the lines of his government in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Sukhu painted a vivid contrast between the “progressive governance model” of his hill state and what he described as two decades of stagnation under the NDA’s rule in Bihar.

“There has been no sign of development in the 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar,” Sukhu said, adding that the stark reality is reflected in the fact that 64 per cent of people in Bihar live on just Rs 66 a day.

Lamenting what he called a “wasted potential”, Sukhu said Bihar could have blossomed into a vibrant tourism hub, yet stands “dismally neglected by the NDA government.”

Recalling one of his key decisions after assuming office, Sukhu said the Old Pension Scheme was reinstated in Himachal Pradesh in the very first Cabinet meeting, fulfilling a major electoral promise. The move, he said, brought tangible relief to 1.36 lakh government employees, whose pension amounts rose tenfold.

“This was not a populist measure,” he clarified, “but a commitment inspired by Rahul Gandhi’s vision to honour the Congress’ word and restore dignity to government employees.”