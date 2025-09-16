SC order on Waqf more than a rap on knuckles of govt: Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday, 16 September, criticised the government following the Supreme Court’s decision to stay certain provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

While the apex court put on hold controversial clauses — including the requirement that a person must be a practising Muslim for five years to dedicate property as Waqf — it declined to stay the entire law.

In a detailed blog post, O’Brien described the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament as marked by “chicanery and evasive tactics.” He highlighted how the bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) at the last moment, and how dissent notes from opposition members were reportedly erased. He added that the bill was passed in the dead of night, with discussions in Rajya Sabha extending to around midnight and in Lok Sabha past 1 am.