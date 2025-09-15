Muslim bodies welcome SC stay on key waqf law provisions, expect 'complete justice'

Muslim organisations on Monday cautiously welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to put several controversial provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on hold. While they see this as “significant relief”, many remain hopeful that the court will eventually strike down the entire law.

Both the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) described the ruling as a step in the right direction. The AIMPLB, however, made no bones about its disappointment that the Supreme Court stopped short of suspending the entire Act.

Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, an executive member of AIMPLB, told PTI:

“Muslims and the AIMPLB wanted a stay on the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, which the Supreme Court refused. The Court said the stay cannot be imposed on the entire waqf law, but it put on hold certain provisions, which is a welcome step. We have got significant relief and hope to get complete relief when the final judgement comes.”

He pointed out that the apex Court’s direction to ensure that the CEO of a waqf board comes from the Muslim community was reassuring, but flagged concerns about the continuing presence of non-Muslim members on waqf boards. “The Constitution gives freedom of religion to all Indians, and waqf is an integral part of Islam,” Mahali stressed, arguing that other faith-based trusts don’t face similar interference.