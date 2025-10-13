Supreme Court rejects plea for SIT probe into voter list manipulation row
Plea cited Rahul Gandhi’s claim that “democracy is being manipulated through technology”
In a setback to the Opposition’s demand for deeper scrutiny of electoral malpractices, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations of large-scale voter list manipulation in Bengaluru Central constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — charges prominently raised by Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that the petition lacked sufficient grounds to warrant judicial intervention, suggesting that the matter could be pursued through appropriate statutory mechanisms. The court also noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is the constitutionally empowered authority to address such grievances.
The plea, filed by a Bengaluru-based civic group, had sought an independent investigation into alleged discrepancies in the voter rolls — including claims of mass deletions and duplications — which, according to the petitioners, undermined the integrity of the electoral process.
The petition cited Rahul Gandhi’s earlier remarks that “democracy itself is being manipulated through technology and data distortion”. and urged the court to intervene to “restore public faith in the sanctity of elections”.
However, the apex court’s refusal marks the end of this particular legal route, with the bench underlining that institutional remedies already exist within the framework of electoral law.
While the ruling drew muted reactions from political quarters, Congress sources reiterated their call for a wider probe into the alleged voter data manipulation network, arguing that the issue “strikes at the heart of democratic fairness.”
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has maintained that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were conducted in full compliance with statutory safeguards and that any claims of tampering are “unfounded and politically motivated”.
