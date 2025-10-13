Supreme Court rejects plea for SIT probe into voter list manipulation row

In a setback to the Opposition’s demand for deeper scrutiny of electoral malpractices, the Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into allegations of large-scale voter list manipulation in Bengaluru Central constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections — charges prominently raised by Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that the petition lacked sufficient grounds to warrant judicial intervention, suggesting that the matter could be pursued through appropriate statutory mechanisms. The court also noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is the constitutionally empowered authority to address such grievances.

The plea, filed by a Bengaluru-based civic group, had sought an independent investigation into alleged discrepancies in the voter rolls — including claims of mass deletions and duplications — which, according to the petitioners, undermined the integrity of the electoral process.