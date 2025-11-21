SC seeks ECI's response to fresh pleas challenging SIR in Kerala, other states

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a fresh series of petitions contesting the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to carry out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and several other states, a process that has triggered sustained political criticism nationwide.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, S.V.N. Bhatti and Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the ECI on all newly-filed petitions, each challenging different facets of the SIR on legal, procedural or constitutional grounds. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for a petitioner from Kerala, underscored the urgency, noting that local body elections in the state are imminent and that an intrusive revision at this stage could create administrative and electoral complications.

The Bench directed that the Kerala-specific pleas be listed on 26 November, while petitions concerning Uttar Pradesh and other states would be taken up in the first or second week of December. These proceedings will run parallel to an earlier batch of cases already before the Court questioning the very basis, scope and necessity of the ECI’s pan-India SIR exercise.

The SIR, which the ECI says is designed to clean and update electoral rolls, has become a lightning rod for political criticism. Opposition parties argue that the exercise is opaque, rushed and insufficiently consultative, with several warning that it could lead to mass deletions of legitimate voters — particularly among marginalised groups, migrant workers and minorities.

Tamil Nadu’s DMK and CPI(M) have accused the ECI of embarking on the revision without state-level consensus, while West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress has alleged that the SIR could distort the electoral landscape ahead of crucial polls.