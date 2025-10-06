SC seeks response on Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA detention, hearing on 14 October

The Supreme Court on Monday, 6 October, sought responses from the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh on a petition filed by activist Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of climate campaigner Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his immediate release.

A bench of justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria issued notices to the respondents but declined to direct the authorities to furnish the grounds of detention at this stage. The matter has been posted for further hearing on 14 October.

Angmo, expressing gratitude for the court’s intervention, said she would travel to Jodhpur to meet her husband and obtain the necessary documents to prepare for the upcoming hearing.

“I am grateful to the Supreme Court for issuing notice. I will be in Jodhpur to meet Sonam Wangchuk and obtain the grounds of detention to prepare for the hearing next Tuesday. I have faith in the Constitution, the judicial system and the people of India,” she said.