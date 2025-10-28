West Bengal: SC's MGNREGA ruling ‘supreme blow’ to Centre, says TMC

West Bengal's ruling TMC (Trinamool Congress) on Tuesday described the Supreme Court’s refusal to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order on resuming the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005) scheme in West Bengal as a "supreme blow" to the BJP-led Centre and a "major victory for the poor and deprived" of the state.

The Supreme Court on Monday, 27 October, dismissed the Centre’s plea challenging the high court’s 18 June directive to restart implementation of the 100-day rural job scheme from 1 August 2025. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed there was "no reason to interfere" with the HC order.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata's Trinamool Bhavan, state panchayat and rural development minister Pradip Mazumdar said the ruling vindicated the party’s position that the Centre had engaged in "illegal, unethical and politically motivated deprivation" of Bengal’s workers.

“Nearly 2.58 crore job card holders of West Bengal will now be saved from the BJP’s political vengeance. For three years, the BJP government acted against the poor people of our state. This Supreme Court verdict is a big blow to the Centre’s anti-Bengal politics,” Mazumdar said.

He alleged that despite repeated compliance reports and data-sharing, the Centre froze MGNREGA funds after its 2021 electoral defeat in the state. “We believed the government must act within law. Gradually, we realised the deprivation was politically driven and unlawful,” he added.

According to Mazumdar, 14 central teams and 33 national-level monitoring missions inspected 19 districts over several years and found around Rs 6.03 crore “not conventionally used” between 2016–17 and 2021–22, with another Rs 26 lakh termed 'non-standard usage'.