Surjewala seeks welfare board for Surat diamond workers, cites $12bn exports

Surjewala also called for measures to support Surat’s textile industry, including the removal of the 5 per cent GST on fabric and relief on job work.

He said such measures were necessary to revive major textile centres, including Surat, Tiruppur and Ludhiana, and provide greater support to workers and businesses in the sector.

On the broader political agenda, Surjewala said the Gujarat Congress would launch a fresh campaign for a “new, strong, progressive and employment-oriented Gujarat”, drawing on what he described as Mahatma Gandhi’s four principles of truth, courage, organisation and movement.

He said state leaders, MLAs and party office-bearers would collect issues and suggestions from their respective constituencies. These inputs would be compiled into a “New Agenda for New Gujarat”, which would form the basis of a movement-oriented programme focused on public concerns.

Surjewala also raised concerns over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities in the state.

He cited around 20 incidents, including the BAMS surgery examination, and said such cases raised serious questions about the future of young people. The Congress, he said, would challenge the Gujarat government over the issue.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said farmers, young people and other sections of society were facing economic distress, unemployment, inflation and rising education and healthcare costs.

He said the Congress would function as a united team to raise public concerns and fight for the rights of people across the state.

With IANS inputs