Surjewala seeks welfare board for Surat diamond workers, cites $12bn exports
Gujarat Congress in-charge seeks GST cut, job-work relief for Surat textiles
Newly appointed Gujarat Congress in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday demanded the formation of a Diamond Workers’ Welfare Board in Surat, citing mounting economic difficulties in the diamond industry and a sharp fall in exports.
Surjewala, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Saturday, claimed that diamond exports had declined from USD 24 billion to USD 12 billion, leaving around 12-14 lakh diamond workers in Surat facing financial hardship amid a global slowdown and policy-related challenges.
Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan after his first extended meeting with senior Gujarat Congress leaders and office-bearers since taking charge, Surjewala said the proposed welfare board should provide comprehensive support to workers during periods of unemployment.
He called for salary support for up to 24 months, assistance with medical expenses and financial aid for workers’ families when they are without employment.
Surjewala also called for measures to support Surat’s textile industry, including the removal of the 5 per cent GST on fabric and relief on job work.
He said such measures were necessary to revive major textile centres, including Surat, Tiruppur and Ludhiana, and provide greater support to workers and businesses in the sector.
On the broader political agenda, Surjewala said the Gujarat Congress would launch a fresh campaign for a “new, strong, progressive and employment-oriented Gujarat”, drawing on what he described as Mahatma Gandhi’s four principles of truth, courage, organisation and movement.
He said state leaders, MLAs and party office-bearers would collect issues and suggestions from their respective constituencies. These inputs would be compiled into a “New Agenda for New Gujarat”, which would form the basis of a movement-oriented programme focused on public concerns.
Surjewala also raised concerns over alleged paper leaks and examination irregularities in the state.
He cited around 20 incidents, including the BAMS surgery examination, and said such cases raised serious questions about the future of young people. The Congress, he said, would challenge the Gujarat government over the issue.
Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said farmers, young people and other sections of society were facing economic distress, unemployment, inflation and rising education and healthcare costs.
He said the Congress would function as a united team to raise public concerns and fight for the rights of people across the state.
With IANS inputs