Suspended BSP leader Danish Ali joins Congress

Suspended Bahujan Samaj Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders.

After joining the party in New Delhi, he said going by the prevailing situation in the country, it is important to join the Congress in the fight against "divisive" forces.

"On one side are divisive forces and on the other are those forces fighting to get nyay (justice) for the poor and oppressed sections of society, and the choice is very clear," Ali said, asserting that the time has come to decide where one stands.

"If we have to fight against divisive forces, then one has to strengthen the Congress under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"The ideology with which we started our politics... we have to now strengthen the forces fighting against those divisive forces. That is why I took this important decision while charting my future political journey by becoming a member of the Indian National Congress," he told reporters.