Suvendu asked to respond by Thursday to petition challenging his election

Mamata Banerjee filed an election petition challenging Suvendu Adhikari’s election

The post-poll appointment of CEO, West Bengal and advisor to the CEO as chief secretary and advisor to CM referred in the petition

Justice Gaurang Kanth in August had allowed Adhikari three weeks to respond

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has been asked to file his written submission before the Calcutta High Court in response to allegations made in an election petition filed by former chief minister Mamata Banerjee challenging his election from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in May 2026.

Adhikari had earlier sought time to respond, and in August, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, presided over by justice Gaurang Kanth, granted him three weeks to file his reply. He has now been directed to submit it by Thursday, 1 October.

Adhikari, the BJP candidate, defeated Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress candidate, in the April 2026 assembly election by 15,105 votes. Election Commission figures show that Adhikari secured 73,917 votes, while Banerjee polled 58,812 votes.

Banerjee subsequently moved an election petition challenging Adhikari’s election. Her petition alleges, among other things, illegal deletion of voters, irregularities in the counting process and non-compliance with provisions governing elections. The petition also alleges that the alleged irregularities materially affected the result. The petition also refers to the chief electoral officer of West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal, and special advisor to the CEO, Subrata Gupta, a retired IAS officer, appointed as the chief secretary and advisor to the CM immediately after the election.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that she was assaulted when she went to the Bhabanipur counting centre and was prevented from entering. “I was assaulted inside the counting centre. They hit me in my belly and on my back. I was not allowed to enter. My agent was also not allowed to enter,” she said. She also alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission had played a “dirty game” and claimed that votes had been manipulated.