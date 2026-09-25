Bengal ‘anti-goonda’ Bill returned by President; Oppn targets Suvendu govt

President Droupadi Murmu has returned West Bengal’s Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, for reconsideration after the Centre flagged a potential conflict with the NDPS and PITNDPS laws.

TMC, Congress and CPI(M) leaders have seized on the move to criticise the Suvendu Adhikari government and question the legislation’s legal basis and purpose.

The state government can amend the disputed provision and reintroduce the Bill in the Assembly before sending it back for Presidential consideration.

West Bengal’s much-hyped and controversial ‘Anti-Goonda Bill’ has been returned by President Droupadi Murmu for reconsideration after the Centre flagged a potential conflict between one of its provisions and existing Central legislation on narcotics offences. The move has given the Opposition fresh ammunition against the Suvendu Adhikari government, while the state has indicated that it could amend the legislation and send it back for Presidential consideration.

Trinamool Congress national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee mocked the government on social media, writing, 'Double engine on posters; reverse gear in governance. Homework sent straight back!'

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “We had been saying from the very beginning that this Bill had no legal basis.” Targeting Suvendu Adhikari, he added, “It is fortunate that the President did not sign this Bill; otherwise, our chief minister herself would have had to go to jail because of that law.”

State Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar said, “All sorts of farcical antics are playing out in the name of anti-goonda legislation. We welcome the President’s decision. On what grounds was this bill drafted and sent? This matter needs to be discussed in the Assembly now. Is there a shortage of laws in India to punish the guilty? In reality, they were attempting to introduce a law to suppress dissenting voices. We have witnessed enough theatrics regarding this legislation. Meanwhile, victims of oppression are not getting justice.”