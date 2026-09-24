BJP spent over Rs 529 cr on 5 assembly polls, nearly Rs 287 crore in Bengal

The reports put the party’s Bengal expenditure at nearly Rs 287 crore. Of this, Rs 217.16 crore went towards its general campaign and Rs 69.83 crore towards candidates. The latter figure included Rs 58.80 crore given directly to candidates.

Assam accounted for the next largest share of spending at Rs 96.26 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 82.67 crore and Tamil Nadu at Rs 51.56 crore. The party reported spending Rs 11.89 crore in Puducherry.

During the election period, the BJP reported receipts of about Rs 1,494 crore. Its closing balance, comprising money held in bank accounts and cash in hand, stood at Rs 7,689.06 crore at the end of the election cycle.

Candidates face limits on how much they can spend on an election campaign, but there is no overall expenditure cap for political parties. Parties must submit accounts after elections detailing expenses such as travel, rallies, advertising and campaign material.