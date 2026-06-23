West Bengal budget: welfare promises win praise; questions mount over funding, fairness, delivery

The BJP government’s first full budget for West Bengal has drawn attention for a series of headline-grabbing welfare and development announcements.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta unveiled a package that includes a 20 percentage point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), a Rs 36,000 crore allocation for the Annapurna Yojana, promises of one lakh government jobs, free bus travel for women, unemployment assistance, and major infrastructure projects ranging from airports and ports to new educational institutions. The government said the Budget was designed to combine welfare support with long-term economic growth and job creation.

The Budget also received praise from some quarters for its focus on investment, industrial development and fiscal discipline. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and Dasgupta argued that the proposals would help transform the state’s economy while reducing the debt burden inherited from the previous administration. Dasgupta described the budget as an attempt to bring “hope after decades of despair”.

However, beyond the optimistic headlines, the budget has quickly come under sustained criticism from opposition parties, employee organisations, minority representatives and policy observers, who argue that many of the promises lack clarity, financial transparency and implementation details.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the government’s ability to finance its ambitious spending commitments. “A complete assessment is not possible at this stage,” he said, while warning that the budget offered expenditure commitments without adequately explaining how the government would generate the revenue needed to pay for them.

Ghosh also criticised what he described as the budget’s heavy dependence on central government schemes. According to him, unlike previous Bengal-focused budgets, the new financial plan repeatedly refers to programmes funded or driven by New Delhi. He further noted that several welfare schemes once criticised by the BJP have now effectively been retained or expanded under different names, which he said amounted to an acknowledgment of their usefulness.

One of the sharpest debates is centred on the Annapurna Yojana. The government has allocated Rs 36,000 crore for the scheme and promised a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 to eligible women. Yet opposition figures have questioned whether the numbers add up. Critics argue that if around two crore beneficiaries are expected to receive support, the budget allocation barely covers payment for a full year. Opposition leaders have demanded greater transparency regarding eligibility criteria, beneficiary numbers and long-term funding arrangements.

Questions have also been raised about the government’s own figures regarding welfare beneficiaries. Critics point out that if millions of allegedly ineligible beneficiaries have already been removed from earlier schemes, the administration must clearly explain how many women will ultimately qualify for Annapurna benefits and how those numbers were calculated.