BJP’s funding edge creates lopsided electoral battlefield: Ajay Maken

Amid the ongoing debate on electoral reforms, senior Congress leader and treasurer Ajay Maken on Thursday, 11 December, delivered a stark warning in the Rajya Sabha that India’s electoral battlefield is no longer just unequal — it is structurally imbalanced and tilted towards the BJP.

The BJP’s bank balance, he said, has exploded from Rs 295 crore in 2014 to a staggering Rs 10,107 crore in 2024, giving the ruling party 75 times more resources than the Congress.

Maken presented election-wise financial data in Parliament and a timeline that shows how political funding has been transformed into a lopsided power tool under the Modi government.

Notably, even in 2014, when the Congress-led UPA was in power, the BJP’s bank balance was already double that of the Congress. But the post-2014 spike, Maken argued, signals something more than routine political fundraising. Maken outlined the dramatic divergence:

2004: BJP Rs 87.96 crore | Congress Rs 38.48 crore

2009: BJP Rs 150 crore | Congress Rs 221 crore

2019: BJP Rs 3,562 crore | Congress Rs 315 crore

2024: BJP Rs 10,107.2 crore | Congress Rs 133.97 crore

“The BJP today has 75 times more money than the Congress,” he said, calling this "an assault on democratic fairness".