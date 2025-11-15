Why EC allowed distribution of scheme funds during Bihar polls? asks Pawar

“The Bihar poll outcome aligned with Nitish Kumar’s predictions. Women played a decisive role. I believe the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which deposits Rs 10,000 into women’s accounts for setting up businesses, had a favourable impact for the NDA,” he said.

Pawar raised concerns over the Election Commission permitting fund disbursal during elections, warning that similar schemes, like Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Scheme, could undermine public trust in the democratic process if used by ruling parties.

On possible alliances between his NCP (SP) faction and the NCP led by his estranged nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar for upcoming local body polls, he remained non-committal. “Local leaders will decide on alliances during the Nagar Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti elections,” he said.

With PTI inputs