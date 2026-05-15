Vijay urges Centre to scrap 11% cotton import duty, warns of textile crisis

Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate removal of the 11 per cent import duty on cotton, warning that the state’s textile and apparel industry is under “severe stress” due to rising raw material costs.

In his letter on Thursday, Vijay said the sharp surge in cotton and yarn prices has placed immense financial pressure on garment manufacturers and could threaten lakhs of jobs linked to the sector.

“The textile and apparel industry in Tamil Nadu is undergoing a severe crisis because of the unprecedented rise in cotton and yarn prices,” the chief minister wrote.

Sharp rise in cotton and yarn prices

Vijay highlighted a steep escalation in input costs over the past two months. According to him:

Cotton prices have jumped from Rs 54,700 to Rs 67,700 per candy, marking nearly a 25 per cent increase

Yarn prices have risen from Rs 301 per kg to Rs 330 per kg

He attributed the spike to domestic cotton supply shortages and increased trading activity across the country, which has disrupted the supply chain for textile manufacturers.