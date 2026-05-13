Tamil Nadu CM Vijay sacks astrologer adviser amid appointment row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday removed astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel from the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) shortly after winning the trust vote in the state Assembly with the support of 144 MLAs.

The order removing Vetrivel was issued within minutes of Vijay securing victory in the floor test, signalling an apparent attempt by the newly formed government to distance itself from the controversy surrounding the astrologer’s appointment.

Vetrivel’s elevation as OSD had drawn criticism from opposition parties and sections of the public, with questions raised over the role of astrologers and unofficial advisers in government functioning.

Originally from Erode in Tamil Nadu, Vetrivel was once considered among the influential astrologers consulted by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa during her tenure.

However, his association with Jayalalithaa reportedly ended after one of his major political predictions failed to materialise.

According to political sources, Vetrivel had allegedly assured Jayalalithaa that she would avoid imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case. But after she was convicted and jailed in September 2014, relations between the two reportedly deteriorated and she stopped consulting him.