Tamil Nadu Congress launches campaign over Centre’s caste census method

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will begin a statewide campaign on Thursday against what it considers major flaws in the Centre’s proposed method for collecting caste information during the population census.

TNCC president and Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore said the campaign would be conducted across 10 major cities through public meetings and interactive discussions.

The party will oppose the use of open-ended questions to record caste details and press for a drop-down system containing predefined community lists. It argues that such a format would reduce mistakes, prevent duplication and generate more dependable data for shaping reservation and social justice policies.

AICC general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani are expected to attend the campaign’s launch.

Tagore alleged that the BJP-led Union government was attempting to obscure the actual size of the Other Backward Classes population and prevent backward communities from securing adequate representation.

He claimed that the Centre had previously deferred the caste census by citing concerns related to delimitation. It has now proposed using open-ended questions to collect details concerning Scheduled Castes and OBCs, on the grounds that no comprehensive list of OBC communities is available.