TN govt formation: Vijay gets CPI, VCK support, to meet governor again

The Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) efforts to gather support for government formation in Tamil Nadu received a boost on Friday, 8 May after the CPI and VCK extended support to the fledgling party, even as actor-politician Vijay was set to meet Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra V. Arlekar again in his bid to stake claim to power.

While the CPI formally backed the TVK, another Left ally, CPI(M), was expected to announce its decision later in the day. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had initially said it would reveal its stand on Saturday after internal consultations, but announced its support on Friday.

Following a meeting chaired by state secretary M. Veerapandian, the CPI decided to extend support and submitted an “unconditional letter of support for government formation” to the governor, party sources said.

The TVK, which emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, 10 short of the majority mark, reached out to CPI, CPI(M) and VCK — all allies of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) — seeking support after its strong debut in the 23 April Assembly election.

The CPI, CPI(M) and VCK secured two seats each, while the Congress, another DMK ally that won five seats, had earlier extended support to Vijay. With this, the TVK now has the support of 119 MLAs, one more than the halfway mark required for a majority.